US Party outlines how it will address critical issues if successful at the polls | THE DAILY HERALD

US Party leader Frans Richardson.

PHILIPSBURG–The United St. Maarten Party (US Party) elaborates on some of its plans if successful at the polls in this instalment of The Daily Herald’s (TDH’s) election interviews with political leaders.

TDH: St. Maarten does not have money. Government’s coffers are drying up fast and the economy is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Irma, what are your party’s concrete short- and long-term plans to increase income for government?

US Party: We will make all reasonable effort to negotiate with our donor (the Netherlands) regarding the methods used as it relates to projects paid for from the Trust Fund. However, our efforts will be focused on generating revenue by exploring new industries that have previously been ignored. As previous efforts through promised funds for capital investment, followed with the alternative recommendation to float a bond on which the Netherlands did not write in, the US Party will, with or without the assistance from the Netherlands or the Trust Fund, improve the tax administration, slowly but surely. Tax reform with the emphasis on simplification, creating an attractive investment climate and improving the purchasing power of our people will be handled simultaneously. The planned summit for February this year, to which [Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Center – Ed.] CARTAC, World Bank and [International Monetary Fund] IMF representatives have been invited, is evidence that this plan is already in motion.

TDH: Education is in shambles – from claims that the FBE system is not working the way it should, to the shortage of educators and students underperforming in some vocational sectors and challenges in the tertiary education system – things are not well. What are your top three priorities for education and how do you plan to achieve them?

US Party: We must make changes that make sense and one of those changes is strengthening the general education that our students receive and extending the period in which this general education is provided. We must teach our students the basics well and take the necessary time to do so, taking into account that some take longer to achieve the same, but given the opportunity, can achieve. We should focus our limited resources to providing local tertiary education in areas that we know jobs are available [in] such as the tourism industry, but also provide education in areas in which we want to further improve and develop our economy.

TDH: What are your plans to address the challenges in the labour sector such as unemployment?

US Party: A review of our labour permit policy and if necessary, legislation after completing a proper inventory of the labour market is primary and is ongoing. Training and retraining remain essential and providing the training opportunities to persons who already have jobs, but want to change careers is part of our larger plan to create a flexible labour force which is less vulnerable to changes in the labour market.

The creation of opportunities by ensuring that locally owned companies get equal opportunities to get government contracts has proven to decrease unemployment and as such must be maintained.

The US Party will create economic policies and establish legislation to allow for the establishment of new industries that provide job opportunities for locally unemployed men and women to be gainfully employed or to change careers.

TDH: The burgeoning landfill situation is getting out of control and while there have been meetings and proposals, etc., no government has been able to bring to fruition, a long-term, sustainable waste-to-energy solution. What is your party’s concrete long-term plan for the landfill and what is your timeline to achieve this?

US Party: The fires at the landfill are currently under control, but it is a costly affair. The US Party was part of a government that submitted a plan that would immediately allow the closure of the landfill, manage our waste efficiently, generate alternative energy and remove the landfill over a period of 20 years. The intention is to continue with that plan of which the implementation can commence within the first year of the governing period and will not require any capital investment from the country’s budget.

TDH: What is your party’s plan to put roofs over the heads of the many residents who are still living under tarpaulins and leaky roofs since Hurricane Irma?

US Party: Steps have already been taken during this interim governing period, to review the policies that currently limit the assistance provided. With the adjustment of the policy, more people can qualify and the assistance that is truly required will then be provided. US Party will make use of existing organisations to carry out these projects in an effort to work more effectively and efficiently.

TDH: What is your position on the future of Port St. Maarten? Do you think it needs a strategic partner and if not, how do you propose to lift the public company out of its current debt of roughly US $200 million?

US Party: The decision whether or not Port of St. Maarten needs a strategic partner is not one to be determined without proper research and evaluation. We are confident that Port of St. Maarten will survive the current challenges. The environment within which entities, such as the St. Maarten Port Authorities (SMPA) operate and the image that is created surrounding such entities plays an essential role in the ability to obtain capital investment, make strategic decisions and essentially do business. There will always be challenges; certainly, if policy choices and management decisions are made that are not in the best interest of the company and as a consequence the country. But most difficult to deal with are the external factors.

TDH: The electorate has been forced to go to the polls almost every year because of the current electoral system. There has been talk about electoral reform for many years, but the issue was never concretely addressed. What concrete plan or proposal will your party pursue to address this issue once and for all and what is your timeline to achieve this?

US Party: Our concrete plan is to limit the possibility of the Prime Minister to call early elections: If a majority of members of Parliament agree to work together to support a government, there is no crisis and no need for elections. Our plan will entail that only under the condition that absolutely no majority can be formed in Parliament, meaning of the current 15 members at least eight are unable to agree to work together, can the Prime Minister dissolve Parliament that will then lead to early elections. Further must be explored whether it is possible to exclude independent Members of Parliament from forming a minimum (eight-member) support for a coalition.

TDH: The Pointe Blanche Prison has been plagued by many challenges over the years and the situation has reached a breaking point. What are your party’s plans for the Prison and does your party intend to make finances available for the much-needed construction of a new prison? How big of a priority is this for you?

US Party: The prison must be repaired and the inhuman conditions in which prisoners are housed corrected immediately … Without the intervention of the Netherlands, money in the Trust Fund that can be used for the repairs, but are not accessible because the funds are managed by the World Bank which does not repair prisons, there is no immediate solution. The country is in a desperate situation as it pertains to the condition of the prison and the lack of options available to repair it. A possible solution is to reach out to the international community to assist St. Maarten in repairing the Pointe Blanche Prison for which the Dutch government has been condemned in the European Court.

TDH: How would your party address issues such the absence of a functioning Rental Committee; Casino Gaming Board and Tourism Authority?

US Party: The Rent Committee can only function if it has the tools to do so… The focus of US Party is to increase the availability of affordable housing and increase the opportunity to purchase or build.

A regulator for games of chance – casinos and lotteries – will be done. With the help of already existing legislation within the Dutch Kingdom, the legislation followed by the establishment of the regulator can be completed in a relatively short period. The time of regulating this sector is overdue. The establishment of the Tourism Authority was initiated by the US Party, but neglected by subsequent governments. We will continue where we left off in 2017 and finalise the setup, which will be followed by initiating the operation.

TDH: Should your party be elected, will your MPs take a salary cut of 10 per cent and what definitive steps would be taken to achieve this?

US Party: US Party is in solidarity with the current situation and will take a salary cut.

TDH: What are your party’s plans to permanently (not temporarily) address the traffic situation around the country?

US Party: There are no permanent solutions for traffic congestion. As populations grow, adjustments must be made to ensure the movement of people and goods. Improving public transportation, improving parking, improving the road network are all areas that US Party will work on, but the solutions will have to be sought further. There are countries that have introduced a fee that is payable at the time of purchase of a new vehicle that is used to cover the cost of disposing of it when it becomes a wreck. These are some of the options that we will explore.

TDH: How does your party plan to reform the national health insurance system? Do you generally agree with the draft law in its present state; or will you propose a new system and if so, what would be the key factors of this new system?

US Party: We will evaluate what is there, but US Party is in favour of a system that provides coverage for all, with the options to expand the coverage. The system must be sustainable and the existing administration must be cleaned up. We have no intention of reinventing the wheel; we are in favour of building on what we already have.

TDH: In the immediate aftermath of the election on January 9, which party/parties would your party like to work with in a coalition setting and why?

US Party: We will work with parties with which we share similar plans for governing – parties which can provide stability and allow for a governing term of four years.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93816-us-party-outlines-how-it-will-address-critical-issues-if-successful-at-the-polls