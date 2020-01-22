USM extends test dates for its ESL programme | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–University of St. Martin (USM) has extended level testing for new students of the English as a Second Language (ESL) programme due to high demand.

USM said in a press release on Tuesday that the next available days for persons who may be interested in having their English tested will be Wednesday and Thursday, January 22 and 23, from 5:30pm at the USM campus.

Marketing and Admissions Specialist Mitsha Shobhan Giterson urges anyone who is interested to visit the campus for more information, or call tel. 721-542-5171 or email esl@usm.sx .

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/usm-extends-test-dates-for-its-esl-programme