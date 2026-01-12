USM faculty align priorities for Spring 2026 Semester | THE DAILY HERALD

Some members of USM's faculty.

POND ISLAND–The University of St. Martin (USM) recently held a faculty meeting for its degree programmes ahead of the opening of the Spring 2026 Semester, bringing together academic staff to align priorities, share updates, and prepare for the semester ahead.

The meeting was led by USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, who highlighted key institutional developments and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to academic excellence and student-centred learning.

During the meeting, faculty members were informed about upcoming training sessions on USM’s newly implemented AI policy. These sessions are designed to support faculty in identifying and assessing the use of AI in student work, distinguish between appropriate AI use and academic misconduct, and clearly differentiate AI-assisted work from plagiarism, in line with academic integrity standards and best practices in higher education.

Faculty were also encouraged to actively support the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Unity Evenings, a monthly initiative designed to strengthen community connection on campus. Held once a month for approximately 15 minutes under the USM gazebo, Unity Evenings bring together students, faculty, and staff for brief updates, networking, and open dialogue, providing students with a platform for their collective voices to be heard.

Dr. Carmona Báez reflected on the importance of unity, collaboration, and shared purpose within the USM community. He concluded the meeting with a toast to the New Year and the Spring Semester ahead, expressing appreciation for the dedication of faculty and staff as the University moves forward.

The meeting also highlighted the presence of several proud USM alumni who continue to serve as faculty members, contributing to the academic and social development of St. Maarten. Among them were Marcelia Henry, Dean DeCruy, Lisa Burnett Davis, and Claudia Connor, whose professional journeys exemplify USM’s impact and enduring connection to the community.

USM’s faculty members are primarily part-time professionals who teach alongside their full-time careers across a wide range of sectors. This model allows students to benefit from real-life experience, current industry insight, and practical knowledge that faculty bring directly into the classroom, helping students remain connected to evolving professional realities while preparing for their own career paths.

As the Spring Semester begins, USM remains committed to fostering a supportive academic environment that values innovation, engagement, and the meaningful involvement of faculty in shaping student success.

