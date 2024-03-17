USM launches innovative Information Technology and Network Programme | THE DAILY HERALD

POND ISLAND–University of St. Martin (USM) is launching an innovative Associate of Science in Information Technology and Network programme, set to begin in the upcoming Fall semester of August 2024.

This new specialisation will be integrated into USM’s Associate of Arts in General Liberal Arts programme, aiming to meet the growing demand for IT expertise in today’s technology-driven world.

In a press release issued on Sunday, USM said that the Information Technology Network programme has been strategically designed to provide students with a solid foundation in modern technological devices, network infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) powered applications.

The programme will prepare graduates for success in a competitive IT environment by combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical experience, enabling them to pursue various career paths in the technology industry, such as network engineering, data analysis, programming and more.

USM General Liberal Arts Division Head Juliana Shipley-Hodge expressed her excitement about introducing this dynamic new programme, saying, “In this era of rapid technological advancement, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals who can navigate and innovate within complex IT networks. Our Information Technology Network programme is designed to meet this demand by equipping students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in a variety of industries.”

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the landscape of the IT industry, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and challenges,” said USM IT course faculty Marcus Nicolaas. “Our recent symposium highlighted the critical importance of providing students with the skills and understanding necessary to thrive in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

USM said it remains committed to developing the next generation of innovators and leaders in information technology as the demand for skilled IT professionals grows. “The university is at the forefront of addressing the changing needs of the IT workforce and preparing students for success in the digital age, as seen by initiatives such as the recent AI symposium and the creation of the Information Technology Network programme,” the release said.

Key advantages of the programme include increased employability for graduates, practical experience with cutting-edge technologies and the ability to pursue a wide range of career paths in the technology industry.

Businesses facing workforce gaps in IT and network expertise are also encouraged to enrol their staff members in the programme to improve productivity, efficiency and competitiveness in the market.

Prospective students and businesses interested in enrolling in the Information Technology Network programme can visit

www.usm.sx or contact the USM Admission Office on the campus at Soualiga Boulevard #1, Pond Island, for more information on enrolment options. Applications are now open, providing an opportunity to start an academic journey and prepare for a future full of opportunities in the rapidly changing field of technology.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/usm-launches-innovative-information-technology-and-network-programme