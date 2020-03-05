USM launches survey to establish social work prog. | THE DAILY HERALD

POND ISLAND–University of St. Martin (USM) is moving forward with plans to offer locals the possibility of studying Social Work at both the bachelor’s and master’s degree level.

The study programme, set to start in the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, will be the first of a series of joint programmes coming out of a partnership between USM and the University of the West Indies (UWI), Open Campus.

In shaping the programme, USM Dean of Academics Rolinda Carter and a team of local advisors, social workers and psychologists have developed a survey to be filled out by those considering professional and academic training in the field. Survey questions are meant to provide a profile of potential students and inquire as to the mode of study to be carried out.

“We know that many prospective students will be found among those who are already working in the field of Social Work, either for the government or for private foundations. Some persons will want to study part-time but there may be others who would like to study full-time. The goal is to get a better idea of our prospective students’ profile and determine if there are those who would opt for completing their Bachelor or Master of Science in three, four or six years,” said Carter in a press release.

The survey, open to the public but meant for those genuinely interested in studying Social Work at USM, will run for a week from March 3 to 11.

“This Social Work programme at USM stems from an identified need to have homebred professionals striving in the community, at schools, with at risk youth, the elderly and migrants,” said USM President Antonio Carmona Báez.

Social work continues to be on the list of priorities for the government of St. Maarten, as expressed by the Department of Study Finance of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS). USM consulted with UWI, the Mental Health Foundation, the Association of Psychologists and the public in a seminar dedicated to social work and mental health in 2018, which was co-sponsored by UNESCO St. Maarten and the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations BAK. Carter and Carmona call on those interested to fill in the survey on the following link:

URL: http://tiny.cc/USMSocialWorkSurvey.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/usm-launches-survey-to-establish-social-work-prog