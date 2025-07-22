USM to host workshop series to ‘open minds, spark creativity’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Workshops will take place at Lecture Hall 202 on the USM campus.





PHILIPSBURG–University of St. Martin (USM) is set to launch an engaging series of free public workshops this August, inviting the community to explore themes of culture, communication and identity through fresh and critical perspectives.

Led by Professor Holger Briel, Ph.D., the sessions are designed to challenge conventional thinking and ignite thoughtful discussion. Students, educators, creatives and the general public are all encouraged to attend. Workshops will take place at Lecture Hall 202 on the USM campus.

The series kicks off with “Borderlands: Oral History Workshop” on Friday and Saturday, August 1 and 2, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, exploring the question of why a small island like St. Martin/St. Maarten is divided by a border. Through personal storytelling and community memory, participants will reflect on the island’s layered identity and shared histories.

The session “From Text to Images: The Age of the Image” on Wednesday, August 6, from 6:30pm to 8:00pm, investigates how visual media – memes, emojis, filters, and reels – have transformed the way we communicate. The workshop delves into the cultural and narrative impact of our increasingly image-driven world.

The final session, “Afro & Sinofuturism: Reimagining the Future”, takes place on Thursday, August 7, from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This bold and imaginative workshop invites participants to re-envision the future through African and Asian perspectives, challenging dominant Western narratives through the lens of radical imagination and cultural critique.

“These workshops are designed to open minds and spark creativity,” said Juliana Shipley-Hodge, Division Head of General Liberal Arts and USM Education Courses. “Whether you're a student, teacher, artist, or simply curious, there’s something here for everyone.”

To register or learn more, contact

