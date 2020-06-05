UTS parent company confident in 2020 hurricane preparedness | THE DAILY HERALD

UTS building.

~ C&W working to ensure network resilience while managing COVID-19 challenges in advance of the hurricane season ~

PHILIPSBURG–C&W Communications, a Liberty Latin America company and operator of the Flow, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and United Telecommunication Services (UTS) brands in the Caribbean, wants to assure the customers and communities it serves of the comprehensive preparation measures being put in place for what the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has predicted to be a fairly active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

“The start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season on June 1 naturally brings increased anxiety as Caribbean residents brace for the unpredictability of natural disasters across the region. However, this year tensions are even higher as Caribbean countries are battling against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UTS in a press release on Tuesday.

Already on May 17, the first named sub-tropical storm Arthur jumped ahead of the official season start, though fortunately it did not gain sufficient strength to pose a threat to the region.

Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C&W Communications said, “Connectivity has never been more critical in this region. Our networks are enabling millions of customers to stay connected at a time when physical distancing has become the ‘new normal’. Our regional governments, healthcare systems and educational facilities are all relying on our services to manage their operations in a new world of e-government, virtual meetings and online learning.

“We too, have had to adapt our operations to embrace the challenges of COVID-19 to keep our employees safe and employed, and enable our customers to stay connected.”

Smidts continued, “At the same time, we are focused on preparing our world-class networks for the 2020 hurricane season. Our teams have already begun their rigorous checks on our hurricane-tested network, which our business and residential customers rely on for their day-to-day operations.

“We continue to invest in important redundancy capabilities across our vast sub-sea network and in data centres located outside of the ‘hurricane belt’, which provide an additional layer of protection for connectivity in the region. The ability to stay in contact with loved ones throughout natural disasters has always been important to our customers in the region and we are very proud to play this vital role.”

Across its markets, the company has already completed a number of rigorous hurricane drills and has launched its awareness campaigns encouraging customers to be vigilant and make their preparations for the 2020 season.

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica.

The communications and entertainment services that the company offers to its residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband Internet, telephony and mobile services. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data centre, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology (IT) solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies.

In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fibre-optic-cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

C&W Communications – part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies – is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets.

Through its business division, C&W Communications provides data-centre hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customised IT-service solutions, utilising cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W Communications also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fibre network, the most extensive in the region.

