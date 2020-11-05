UWI Open Campus Anguilla celebrates 2020 graduands | THE DAILY HERALD

Graduands with The UWI staff and education officials.

ANGUILLA–The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus in Anguilla last week celebrated 28 local graduands with a special reception held at Dorack’s Place. The venue adorned in The UWI colours created a splendid backdrop to a delightful evening with the excited graduands.

Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, Manager of the British Overseas Territories Open Campus Sites, hosted the ceremony and welcomed the graduands with much enthusiasm, applauding their efforts and sacrifices in pursuit of their goals. Also in attendance were Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake and Chief Education Officer Bren Romney, who gave congratulatory remarks and words of exhortation to the group.

Dr. Michelle Queeley, the first The UWI Open Campus Anguilla student to complete a Doctoral programme, encouraged her colleagues not to stop where they are, but to continue to pursue education at a higher level. She noted the road will be tough, but in the end the education received is solid and acceptable anywhere.

The UWI 2020 graduation ceremony is usually held in October but has been rescheduled for January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 22 undergraduate students, including four from the other The UWI campuses and eight post-graduate students from Anguilla are set to graduate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/uwi-open-campus-anguilla-celebrates-2020-graduands