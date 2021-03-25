UWI Open Campus donates funds to Social Development | THE DAILY HERALD

At the cheque donation, from left: Lauraine Gumbs, Celestine John and Phyllis Fleming Banks.

ANGUILLA–On Friday, March 19, Manager of the British Overseas Territories Open Campus Sites of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks and President of the Anglican Church Women Association (ACWA), Celestine John presented a cheque in the amount of EC $1,709.90 to Commissioner of Social Development, Lauraine Gumbs. The cheque represented funds donated by the attendees at the International Women’s Day Service held in support of the Foster Care Programme, at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary’s, on March 8.

On receiving the donation, Commissioner Gumbs said, “We are so grateful for this generous contribution. It is always heart-warming when the most vulnerable among us are remembered. These funds will go a long way in assisting with the Foster Care Programme. Thank you to everyone who contributed. We, as a Department, are truly grateful.”

ACWA President Celestine John was also elated by the generous offering. She said, “It is always more blessed to give than to receive. ACWA is delighted to be part of such an initiative. We wish them the very best with the Foster Care Programme.” Dr. Fleming-Banks also expressed her appreciation to all the attendees at the service, assuring that they would continue to partner with the Department of Social Development.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/uwi-open-campus-donates-funds-to-social-development