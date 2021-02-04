Vaccination programme in Anguilla to start Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

At a recent press conference, from left: Minister Haydn Hughes, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aisha Andrewin, Permanent Secretary Foster Rogers, Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie and Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster

ANGUILLA–Premier and Minister of Health, Ellis Lorenzo Webster has announced that the first batch of 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to combat the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes COVID-19 disease is scheduled to arrive in Anguilla today, Thursday, February 4.

“The vaccine will officially be launched on Friday, February 5, when I, along with other elected representatives and health personnel will receive the first doses,” he said. Persons who have already registered to receive the vaccine will be contacted to schedule appointments beginning from Monday, February 8.

“I am encouraging all Anguillians and residents of Anguilla, other than those under 18 years and pregnant women, to register and to take the vaccine. This is necessary to preserve the health of our people, get our people back to work and save our economy. Our hardworking health, surveillance, border control teams and the Royal Anguilla Police Force have kept us safe up to this point. It is now time for all of us to do our part.”

He went on to thank the Governor’s Office and the government of the United Kingdom for procuring the vaccine and sending it to Anguilla.

