Vaccinations to start in Statia on Monday | THE DAILY HERALD

The freezer that will store the Moderna vaccine.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Preparations are in full swing in St. Eustatius for the COVID-19 vaccination programme to kick off on Monday, February 22. The island currently has no active cases of the virus and 53 persons in quarantine.

Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij said Statia will receive 1,600 vaccines from the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS in the Netherlands.

The Moderna vaccines are scheduled to arrive Friday, and three days later the first vaccinations will take place in Earl N. Merkman Sports Hall.

The public entity St. Eustatius will send out invitations to people who have already registered to be vaccinated, over the next days. The invitations will include the time and date of the vaccination.

Van Rij stated that it is not possible to change date or time, due to the strict schedule in place. Persons are “strongly” encouraged to be on time for their vaccination appointment, so that there are no disruptions to the timing of the Public Health Department.

Persons are recommended to wear short sleeves and encouraged not to wear high heels when taking the vaccine. Eating is prohibited at the vaccination site and persons are advised not to bring food with them. Persons will be requested to stay 15 minutes after they are vaccinated, so that they can be monitored.

Persons who have not registered to be vaccinated are not allowed in the sports hall. Persons who have not registered yet, can still do so via email address

In total, 43 persons from organisations such as Queen Beatrix Medical Centre, National Department Caribbean Netherlands RCN and Mental Health Caribbean are involved in the implementation and execution of the vaccination programme.

“The support we received for the vaccination programme is very broad and we are very grateful for that,” Van Rij said.

A nurse from Curaçao and one from the Netherlands are also on the island to help with the vaccinations.

Saba University School of Medicine assistant professor Keri Csencsits-Smith will be the main speaker during informative sessions on the COVID-19 vaccination programme offered to civil servants and several companies Tuesday through Thursday.

“As a public entity we are privileged that we will receive a high number of vaccines, which is enough for 800 persons to be vaccinated, as the vaccine comes in two doses,” Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis said.

“To all persons who have not yet registered, we encourage you to do so,” Francis said, adding that the government continues to stress that globally there is a shortage of vaccines, which also applies to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is granting this opportunity to the islands to also participate in the vaccinations “so that we can return to normal life as soon as possible, and it is also important to note that our island is vulnerable. We do not have the medical facilities should there be an outbreak.” This is especially concerning because there are different mutations of the COVID-19 virus, which are more contagious than the original virus, which means they spread faster.

Persons who are not registered in Statia but who will remain on the island for the next three months can also register for the vaccine.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vaccinations-to-start-in-statia-on-monday