Vaccine for islands too | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–If a vaccine against the coronavirus becomes available, the Netherlands will ensure that the Caribbean islands are also provided with such.

Dutch Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge promised this to the Second Chamber of Parliament in The Hague. Agreements have been made with vaccine producers.

Recent rises in their COVID-19 numbers have meanwhile led to negative travel advisories for Aruba, Bonaire and St. Maarten.

Curaçao still receives visitors from the Netherlands, even though its infections are also increasing. The local government says the current situation is still under control.

Authorities on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 infections on the island. One positive case also recovered and one patient remains in hospital.

The sources of these latest cases were not yet known. The Department of Epidemiology continues its contact-tracing effort.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/index.php/islands/vaccine-for-islands-too