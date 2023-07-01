Valérie Damaseau: ‘Albert Fleming, a visionary from the golden years’ | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–On the announcement of the death of former Mayor of Saint-Martin Albert Fleming on Wednesday, President of the St. Martin Tourism Office Valérie Damaseau and her entire team offered their most sincere condolences to the family.

“An emblematic figure on the island, ‘Monsieur le Maire’, as he was fondly referred to, will remain one of the most important personalities in the development of tourism and the economy of Saint-Martin,” said Damaseau in a statement. “He was one of the visionaries of Saint-Martin’s golden years, when the island’s economy was in full swing.

“A dedicated and committed mayor who fought to put Saint-Martin on the map, he helped us become the island coveted by famous celebrities, welcomed prestigious luxury brands to downtown Marigot, and hosted the filming of the Hollywood movie ‘Speed 2’ with actors renowned in the world of cinema.”

Damaseau said Fleming’s commitment to the island’s economic development was reflected in his ability to attract North American investors for the development of one of the first five-star hotels in the Caribbean, La Belle Créole.

He was very close to the people of Saint-Martin, she emphasised, and always worked for the respect and transmission of the island’s culture and know-how. During his term of office, he launched a number of events that have become very popular, including “Fish Day” and “Tuesdays in Grand Case”.

He was the driving force behind numerous improvements to the island’s development and amenities, such as the Marigot waterfront, sports facilities, the ferry terminal, the port of Galisbay, Grand Case l’Espérance airport and many others, she noted.

“Saint-Martin has lost a great man and a true pillar of its history. Unique and a constant source of inspiration, he was an exceptional person, and we are very happy to have known him. He will always be present in our fondest memories.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/valerie-damaseau-albert-fleming-a-visionary-from-the-golden-years