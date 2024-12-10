Valya Pantophlet has become St. Maarten’s newest attorney | THE DAILY HERALD

Valya Pantophlet (centre, with flowers) surrounded by her friends, relatives and colleagues outside of the courthouse in Philipsburg on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–Valya Pantophlet was sworn-in as St. Maarten’s newest attorney-at-law on Monday in a ceremony attended by her friends, relatives and colleagues.

Conducting the ceremony at the Philipsburg courthouse was a panel of three judges, which was headed by Joint Court of Justice Vice-President Gertjan Wouters.

Pantophlet, who is a Managing Partner at DEJONG Law Office, vowed to maintain the highest standard and integrity as required by the legal profession.

“With this milestone now behind us, Ms. Pantophlet is eager to continue her quest to addressing critical community needs, particularly succession land issues in St. Maarten, Statia, and Saba as well as promoting amicable dispute resolution, which has its benefits in small island communities over lengthy and contentious litigation,” DEJONG said in a press release after the ceremony.

Earlier this year, DEJONG, which was founded in Saba by Gerald Simmons-de Jong, opened an office in the former St. Joseph Convent Building at Front Street 28A in Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/valya-pantophlet-has-become-st-maarten-s-newest-attorney