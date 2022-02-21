Van Huffelen: Assessment to be done on cost of living, cuts to be discussed | THE DAILY HERALD

The management of Discovery Kidz Day Care Center talking about renovations to the building that were made possible through the R4CR project, to NRPB Director Claret Connor (second left), Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs (third left), VROMI Minister Egbert Doran (third right), Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen (second right), and R4CR’s Rolf Hunink (right), during Van Huffelen’s tour of several St. Maarten Trust Fund projects on Saturday.

~ Reforms necessary ~

PHILIPSBURG–An assessment will be done on the cost of living in St. Maarten and its impact and discussions will be had on the 12.5 per cent cuts to determine how it can be “bearable,” for those affected and fair for parties, indicated Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen on Saturday, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister (PM) Silveria Jacobs.

She made clear however, that reforms are necessary. The 12.5 per cent reduction in employment benefits of civil servants and (semi-) public sector entities was instituted as one of the conditions for liquidity support that the country received to help buffer the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Jacobs said in a press statement Friday on Van Huffelen’s visit that based on the challenges being experienced, an assessment should be done collaboratively, of the effects of the measures on affected workers to be able to decide on the best way forward regarding the temporary measures.

Van Huffelen’s remarks on the assessment and cuts was in response to a question on whether consideration was given to remove the 12.5 per cent cuts. The state secretary said the issue of the cuts has been raised during her meetings in St. Maarten as well as in the past and she realises that it is not easy on workers. “I know that the salary cuts have hurt some people quite severely and that is also why we are making the assessment looking into it and we will discuss it and see how it moves further. On the other hand, we also know that reforms are necessary, so it cannot just be eradicated. We have to look into it, see if it can be filled-in differently, how we can do it in a way that is actually fair on both sides,” Van Huffelen explained.

“This is an issue that has also been brought up in my travels before and also in the different meetings that I had with the government and also with the parliamentarians and I see very strongly how, for a number of people – for a lot of people – this is very stressful,” she explained.

“So, what we said from our discussions in the last few days, but also before when we were discussing this topic in the so-called RMR [Kingdom Council of Ministers – Ed.] is that… it is important to contribute to do stuff from St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao as well to support the government in its reforms, but I do see that it is very, very stressful so we need to also to discuss how we can have [these] cuts be made in the coming time, in a way that is bearable for people. And we have also said that we will discuss this.”

She said the assessment that will be done should be completed by the spring of this year. “There will be an assessment. We will be talking about how the cost of living [is] in…St. Maarten, how [the] cost of living [is]… influencing people’s lives and we will have a further discussion about this with the three countries in our Kingdom so with Aruba and Curaçao as well. I see that it is very difficult. I see also that it is necessary to make an effort from the side of St. Maarten to go on and work and help get the reforms done, but we also said that we will discuss this further with the other countries and see how that’s going to continue also in relationship with the liquidity support.”

On the issue of possible liquidity support for the second quarter, she said nothing to this effect has been agreed to. She noted however, that discussions will be had, on amongst other things, the liquidity support loans. “There is nothing settled yet [regarding liquidity support], so we are going to discuss the loans. That is something that will be discussed in the next RMR [meeting] in March, but there are always the discussions that we will continue to have on the support that is already there. There are programmes in place, of course there is the reconstruction programme – still a lot of work being done there. There is still some money available for all kinds of projects…We will be looking into everything including whether an extension or prolongation of the loans will be necessary. We are also going to be looking into the landspakket [country package]. We will continue to talk and work. Right now, there is nothing specific on the table on this issue.”

In response to a question on whether government had an alternative for the 12.5 per cent, Prime Minister Jacobs said the 12.5 per cent cut was demanded specifically on personnel costs and although cuts were made in other areas beyond the 12.5 per cent, these were not allowed to be counted. She explained the country’s capacity issues noting that this has been a real challenge. “When we talk about assessing the cost of living you need facts and figures,” Jacobs said, noting that the Constitutional Courts’ ruling on the Ombudsman’s challenge of the cost cutting laws, was based on the fact that the minimum wage in St. Maarten is NAf. 1,500. This is currently being addressed given that authorities now know the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This was not finalised and calculated however, over the past years, there has been a 12.5 per cent indexation increase.

She said government has worked diligently to make effective use of funds on the operational side, but stressed that it is a vicious circle to be faced with capacity issues while trying to attract the needed workers while many negative measures are attached to the remuneration they are being offered.

Sibling-like relationship

During her opening remarks, Van Huffelen said she was happy to be in St. Maarten, she loves the island and its people and she sees the relationship as one of siblings. “From the moment I set foot on this island I felt welcomed and at home. I love the mountains, the sea and the beautiful beaches. I am very happy to be here and to hear also and see for myself how the island and the people of St. Maarten are doing after a very difficult couple of years.”

She spoke of the challenges that faced the country in recent years. “Of course, Hurricane Irma and its aftermath were followed by the coronavirus and that has been [and is] still very strongly felt within the economic and social fabric of the island and I am impressed about what I saw and what I heard. So many people in this country are working so hard to work for a brighter future. And yesterday and today [Friday and Saturday] I was able to meet some of them.”

During her visit Van Huffelen met with, amongst others, the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and visited some of the homes repaired with income from the Trust Fund. “I am glad to see that the Netherlands was able to help with the reconstruction of those homes, but also the infrastructure, the economic development, and helping to address the issues around waste management on the island. And that is how it should be, we are one Kingdom. I look to our relation as one of sisters and brothers. You help when help is needed. You sometimes disagree or even argue, but in the end, you always sit down and have a drink with each other because you are a family. I am glad to focus on St Maarten’s resilience and its plans with regards to the future and also how to tackle future shocks.

“I discussed all the themes including the progress regarding the rijkswet COHO [Caribbean Body for Reform and Development] and the landspakket [country package] in my official meetings. I heard the perspectives from NGOs who are very important on this island including how we can strengthen each other’s efforts. I visited several sites connected to the reconstruction and touristic development. I visited local businesses and local business communities at Pointe Blanche [Prison]. I saw the progress they are making which gives the inmates the possibility to help and contribute themselves, but of course, these three days… is not nearly enough so I am already looking forward to my next visit and many more encounters with the wonderful people of this island – semper pro grediens.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/van-huffelen-assessment-to-be-done-on-cost-of-living-cuts-to-be-discussed