Van Huffelen to islands May 23 | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen will be visiting Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27.

On the islands, the State Secretary will meet with residents, entrepreneurs, volunteers and community organisations to “listen to their dreams and concerns,” it was stated in a press release on Tuesday.

Van Huffelen said she is happy to be visiting the islands for the second time. “Apart from meeting with government officials, the real focus of this trip for me is to meet with people who live on the islands. As government officials, we are there for them, not the other way around. That concretely means that I don’t only want to talk with politicians,” she said.

High on the list of the state secretary to get acquainted with are residents and community organisations. “I want to hear about their dreams and their concerns.”

In St. Maarten, she will speak with young professionals and others about their ambitions. In Curaçao, she will meet with people from the business community and the business association VBC. In Aruba, she will speak with people at the Strong Women Conference.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/van-huffelen-to-islands-may-23