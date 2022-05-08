Van Vuure sworn in as criminal judge | THE DAILY HERALD

Criminal judge Ronald van Vuure sworn in





PHILIPSBURG–Dutch criminal judge Ronald van Vuure was sworn in last Thursday as a member of the Common Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

After his law studies, Van Vuure (57) worked from 1998 to 2010 as a prosecutor at the Prosecutor’s Office in Zwolle, a city in the province of Overrijssel, the Netherlands. He was also a press officer and, in that capacity, answered questions from journalists about specific criminal cases, the how and why of the prosecution of suspects and the penalty requirement.

Van Vuure has been a judge at the Rechtbank Overrijssel, in the city of Zwolle, since June 1, 2010. As a subdistrict court judge he ruled on minor criminal cases such as traffic violations and vandalism, and as a police judge he dealt with all types of criminal cases for which a maximum of 12 months imprisonment would be demanded for an adult. As a member of the Joint Criminal Court, Van Vuure was one of three judges to deal with complicated and serious criminal cases.

He also held the position of press judge in Zwolle. As a point of contact for journalists and spokesman for the General Court, he was frequently in the news with his explanation of major criminal cases in the eastern province of the Netherlands.

Van Vuure took the vow in Willemstad, Curaçao, on Thursday before Curaçao’s acting Governor Michele Russel-Capriles.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/van-vuure-sworn-in-as-criminal-judge