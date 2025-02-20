Vandalism at Little League Stadium reported to police | THE DAILY HERALD

The Little League Stadium suffered significant water damage to various parts of the facility.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a case of vandalism at the Little League Sports Stadium on Soualiga Road. An official complaint was filed by the stadium’s caretaker, reporting significant water damage to various parts of the facility.

Recreational spaces like the Little League Sports Stadium are essential for the development and well-being of St. Maarten’s youth, KPSM stressed.

“These areas provide safe environments for young people to engage in positive activities, build teamwork and develop healthy lifestyles,” management of KPSM said. “With limited recreational facilities on the island, it is crucial to respect and preserve these spaces. Vandalising such locations not only damages property but also deprives the youth of essential outlets for personal growth and community engagement.”

KPSM is committed to combating youth delinquency and violence by supporting initiatives that encourage positive behaviour and constructive use of free time. “Protecting recreational spaces is a shared responsibility among authorities, community members and the youth themselves,” police leadership said.

Police urge the community to actively participate in nurturing and protecting these valuable assets. By working together, we can ensure that St. Maarten’s youth have the opportunities and environments they need to thrive.

KPSM encourages anyone with information regarding this act of vandalism to come forward. You can contact the police by calling +1 (721) 542-2222 or anonymously through the Tip Line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vandalism-at-little-league-stadium-reported-to-police