Vehicle crashed onto roof in Baybrow & Concordia area | THE DAILY HERALD

The tree that was cut in half by the force by the vehicle accident.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On the evening of Wednesday, March 6, residents of the country area located near Baybrow and Concordia were shocked by the sound of a loud bang which turned out to be a vehicle crash.

The accident victim being transported into the awaiting ambulance.

The vehicle on its side next to the house as it came to rest after the accident, under where it struck the roof of the house.

Concerned citizens quickly discovered that the noise was the result of a vehicle driving at a high speed that had crashed into a tree, gone airborne and ultimately slammed into the roof of a nearby house.

When persons arrived at the scene, the first thing they noticed was the vehicle resting against the house, a tree split in two and a damaged wall leading into the yard. Additionally, the vehicle had collided with the face boards of the house.

Police and ambulance personnel were on the scene to carry out their investigation of the incident, with the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force and the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department both on the scene to assess the situation due to the potential for a more serious incident in relation to the gasoline from the car.

Further examination of the scene revealed that the vehicle’s battery had been dislodged and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle, landing on the porch of the house. The driver of the vehicle had gotten out and was seen lying on the porch of the house as the neighbours in the area offered him assistance. He was later transported by Queen Beatrix Medical Centre Ambulance personnel to receive medical treatment and observation.

On Thursday, March 7, the severely damaged vehicle was seen being towed away from the scene.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vehicle-crashed-onto-roof-in-baybrow-concordia-area