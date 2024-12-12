Vehicle overturns during accident in St. Eustatius | THE DAILY HERALD

Caribbean Netherlands Police Force, Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department, Ambulance Department and other onlookers at the scene of the vehicle accident.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On the afternoon of December 10, the public on St. Eustatius were alerted by sirens from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force and Queen Beatrix Ambulance Department. Many people rushed out of their homes to see what was going on, some rushed to the hospital and others followed the police or the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department as they drove on the road leading to Bengal behind the mountain.

Around 2:35pm, the central control room received a report of a one-sided collision on Behind The Mountain Road in Statia. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle upside-down. The victim was still in the vehicle and complaining of pain, but was approachable. The Fire and Ambulance Departments arrived at the scene, after which the victim was removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Upon arrival of the Fire Department, the vehicle was on its four wheels, the Ambulance Department had already extracted the victim and the police were in the process of accumulating information and conducting their investigations. The Fire Department proceeded to stabilise the vehicle by removing the battery terminals, making sure the ignition was in the off position and that the vehicle could not move in any undesired direction. The vehicle wreck was collected by the wrecker truck and transported away. The victim was flown off island for further medical treatment on Tuesday evening.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vehicle-overturns-during-accident-in-st-eustatius