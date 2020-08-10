Vehicle registration plate, gasoline stolen | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–The theft of gasoline and a vehicle registration plate numbered E-448 was reported to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN in St. Eustatius on Wednesday, August 5.

The theft of the gasoline took place between Sunday, August 2, and Monday, August 3. The theft of the number plate was discovered on Wednesday, August 5, the police reported on Friday, August 7. The case is still under investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vehicle-registration-plate-gasoline-stolen