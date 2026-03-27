Vehicle tax controls start March 30; fines, confiscation for non-compliant | THE DAILY HERALD

Controls on the payment of the 2026 Motor Vehicle Tax will start on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–Controls on the payment of the 2026 Motor Vehicle Tax will begin on Monday, March 30, 2026, the St Maarten Tax Administration and the Police Force of St Maarten (KPSM) have announced.

All vehicles, including motorbikes, are required to visibly display their number plate(s) along with the 2026 QR Code Sticker. Motorists must ensure that their motor vehicle tax is fully paid and that all required items are properly displayed prior to March 30.

Motorcyclists who have not yet received their MF number plate(s) must present proof of payment during controls. This is a temporary measure that will remain in effect until the plates become available, at which time a subsequent announcement will be made.

In accordance with Article 25 of the Motor Vehicle Tax Ordinance, drivers and vehicle owners who fail to comply may be subject to a fine. Additionally, non-compliant vehicles may be confiscated.

If a vehicle is confiscated, the owner must first visit the Receivers Office on Pond Island with a valid insurance certificate and inspection card to settle the outstanding Motor Vehicle Tax and inform the cashier that the vehicle has been confiscated. Upon payment, a release form will be issued, which must be presented to the towing company to retrieve the vehicle.

Motorists should note that towing fees may amount to up to $100, in addition to a storage fee of $30 per day. Furthermore, a fine of up to Cg. 300 may be issued by KPSM, which must be paid at the Government Administration Building.

Motorists who have made their payment online but have not yet collected their number plate(s) or QR Code Sticker are urged to do so promptly to avoid delays and additional expenses.

The Si Maarten Tax Administration and KPSM are strongly urging motorists to take the necessary steps now to ensure full compliance and avoid unnecessary fines, penalties, and inconvenience, as strict controls will be carried out.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vehicle-tax-controls-start-march-30-fines-confiscation-for-non-compliant