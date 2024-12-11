Vehicle tax fees to be adjusted in 2026 based on weight, personalised plates | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will be paying the same fees for their motor vehicle tax in 2025, however, government plans to adjust the fees for 2026, Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs announced on Wednesday.

The adjustment will be based on factors such as vehicle weight and personalised licence plates, Gumbs explained.

“In collaboration with my colleague, the Minister of Justice, we will establish measures to ensure compliance, including scheduling controls to verify road tax payments for 2025,” she said.

Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (parliament) currently pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500 kilograms (kg) will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax. Currently the QR code stickers cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes.

