Venezuela goods dumped at landfill | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTADS—Twelve containers of emergency aid goods intended for Venezuela were dumped at Curaçao’s landfill after being stranded on the island more than a year.

The products totalling 250 tons were collected from donations made by the US, on the island as well as in Bonaire, Aruba and the Netherlands. Local Venezuelan residents interest group Venex was to ship them to their troubled homeland, but the embattled Maduro regime in Caracas would not allow it.

The containers remained in storage of Free Zone manager Curinde at Nieuwe Haven all this time. Inspection showed most goods had expired, were no longer usable and started attracting vermin.

Venex was contacted to seek a solution for the containers but did not react, so the government-owned company took its responsibility and disposed of the content.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/venezuela-goods-dumped-at-landfill