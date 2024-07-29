Verde SXM Idex SAS to get Cross-Border Environmental Cooperation Award in Aug. | THE DAILY HERALD

Javois with representatives of Verde SXM Idex SAS.

PHILIPSBURG–Verde SXM Idex SAS in French St. Martin will receive a “Sustainable Cross-Border Environmental Cooperation” Award from the Green Dream Projects Foundation for becoming the first eco-friendly landfill operation to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Green Dream Projects network and its associated foundation.

President and Founder of the Green Dream Projects Foundation Claude Javois will present the award to Director of Verde SXM Idex SAS Maxime Arnal and his staff in August. Javois said in a press release that he has been instrumental in fostering efforts to address environmental concerns in St. Martin/St. Maarten.

Javois said he and the Green Dream Projects network and associated Foundation commend Arnal and his team for their significant contributions to environmental sustainability and for acknowledging the importance of Green Ambassador students in the educational framework.

Javois emphasised the necessity of providing students with the environmental awareness required to promote sustainability education, both theoretically and technologically. He highlighted the pivotal role of students from both the Dutch and French sides as future environmental pioneers of St. Martin and St. Maarten.

The Green Dream Projects Foundation has plans to foster collaboration between students from both sides of the island, engaging them in joint environmental activities aimed at addressing and finding solutions to pressing ecological issues. This cross-border initiative is expected to create a unified effort in nurturing a greener, more sustainable future for the entire island, it was stated in the release.

The upcoming ceremony will also serve as a symbol of the collective efforts needed to safeguard the environment.

Javois said the Green Dream Project Foundation is seeking international sponsorship from businesses on both the French and Dutch sides of the island. Additionally, the foundation is looking to acquire more recycling bins to further expand its sustainable waste management initiative in schools. Persons interested in supporting the Green Dream Projects Foundation can contact them via e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call +1 721 5502209.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/verde-sxm-idex-sas-to-get-cross-border-environmental-cooperation-award-in-aug