Vessel ‘M/V Island Scout’ released after settlement of salvage costs | THE DAILY HERALD

The owner of the vessel “M/V Island Scout” paid close to US $70,000 in salvage costs.





PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has reached a successful resolution regarding the vessel “M/V Island Scout” (IMO Number: 9215220). The cost of the salvage of the vessel from Great Bay has been settled.

The “Island Scout”, a 69-metre tug and supply vessel, was initially beached on Great Bay during the passage of Tropical Storm Ernesto, which later intensified into a hurricane. The vessel was salvaged and brought to Port St. Maarten, after which VROMI issued a liability notice to the owner, requiring them to cover the cost associated with the salvage as mandated by the National Ordinance for the removal of ships and wrecks.

An agreement was reached with JWvanStee, a maritime service company responsible for managing the salvage from Great Bay and overseeing the towage to the port. An official inspection to certify the vessel’s fitness for towage was conducted at Port St. Maarten. The owner subsequently committed to pay all costs related to the operation, totalling just under US $70,000. This payment was made one day before the deadline, on Tuesday, October 15, effectively preventing the sale of the vessel.

Following confirmation of the payment, Minister Patrice Gumbs of VROMI officially lifted the liability notice, restoring ownership and control of the “Island Scout” to its owner. With the settlement completed, country St. Maarten authorized t

he vessel’s departure from its territory. The “Island Scout” left on Saturday, October 19, just in time for the 30th Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference and Trade Show.

“Ensuring responsible handling of vessels within our jurisdiction is critical, especially as we prepare to welcome visitors and partners to our shores,” stated Minister Gumbs. “Together with the Ministry of [Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication – Ed.] TEATT, we will be working to regulate the vessels in our waters, starting with increased collaboration in this area and the establishment of a harbourmaster. We are pleased that a cooperative resolution was reached, allowing the ‘Island Scout’ to be released to its owner.”

For further details, please contact the Ministry of VROMI at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call +1 721 542-4292 ext 2973.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vessel-m-v-island-scout-released-after-settlement-of-salvage-costs