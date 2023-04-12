Vessel propeller severs foot of UberSoca Cruise passenger | THE DAILY HERALD

A still from a video circulating on social media shows the injured man lifted away from the scene.





PHILIPSBURG–The fun and excitement of the UberSoca Cruise sailing experience to St. Maarten was marred on Tuesday when the lower leg of a male passenger was severed in a boating accident.

Police spokesperson Ethelwoldus Josepha told The Daily Herald that it was his understanding that the passenger in question was either exiting or embarking a water taxi when he unexpectedly slipped in between the pier and the water taxi causing the blade from the propeller of the vessel to severely injure his leg.

Images and videos of the incident that had been circulating on social media appeared to show the lower right leg of the man severed. The videos and images show persons lifting the injured man up from the pier with his leg wrapped and later his leg tied to stem bleeding.

Josepha said the passenger was rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) where he received medical attention. He said the passenger is alive.

UberSoca Cruise’s inaugural cruise from Puerto Rico sailed from April 9 – 14, 2023, for visits to the US Virgin Islands (USVI), St. Maarten, and St. Lucia.

