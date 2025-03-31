Vice President Davis invited to give input at housing meeting | THE DAILY HERALD

Second Vice President Bernadette Davis (third from left) with Préfet Cyrille Le Vély (standing to her left) and other participants from the housing meeting.

MARIGOT–Second Vice-President of the Collectivité Bernadette Davis was invited by Préfet Cyrille Le Vély on Tuesday, March 18, to participate in a working meeting at the Préfecture on development projects related to housing and habitat policies, led by the Collectivité of Saint-Martin.

The meeting was an opportunity to review progress made since the creation of the Collectivité’s Housing and Habitat Policies Department in September 2023. Since then, several initiatives have been implemented to improve the housing offer and respond to the growing needs of the territory, including the adoption of the first Local Housing Programme (Plan Local de L’Habitat (PLH)).

These advancements were made possible thanks to the impetus given by the current administration who officially took on this strategic responsibility in 2022.

This consideration and the dynamics driven by the mandate have enabled the Collectivité to structure the competence of Housing and Habitat Policies, which has never been done by previous mandates.

As stated by Vice President Davis: “This work had to be undertaken to better meet the needs of our people. From the rehabilitation of existing housing to the construction of new housing programmes, each project demonstrates the Collectivité’s commitment to ensuring better living conditions for all.”

The discussion with the Préfet was an opportunity for the Vice President to address upcoming challenges and identify joint solutions to meet the pressing housing issues. This meeting re-affirmed the importance of collaborative work and a shared vision to build a better future for the people of Saint-Martin.

