Victim disarms suspects during armed robbery in Cay Bay; KPSM investigating | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A late-night armed robbery in Cay Bay is under investigation by the St. Maarten Police Force, KPSM, after the victim managed to resist the attackers and disarm them during the confrontation.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 11:00pm on Thursday, August 7, 2025. “Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was confronted by suspects who attempted to rob him of his personal belongings and his scooter. During the confrontation, the victim resisted and managed to disarm the suspects, taking the firearm away from them,” KPSM stated in a press release.

Despite losing control of the weapon, the suspects fled the scene with other items belonging to the victim. The firearm recovered at the scene has since been confiscated and will be processed for forensic evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

KPSM is urging anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information that could help identify the suspects to come forward. “Public assistance is vital in helping police locate those responsible and in preventing further criminal activity,” the statement said.

Persons with information are asked to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 204/205 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

