Victim of attack by Pit Bull dogs hospitalised with severe injuries | THE DAILY HERALD

Alex Jones in St. Maarten Medical Center where he is being treated for injuries after a vicious attack by four Pit Bull dogs.





SOUTH REWARD–Residents of Okra Road, South Reward, have appealed to the Prosecutor to take urgent action after four Pit Bull dogs attacked a Haitian handyman, Alex Jones, on the early morning of Monday, August 11, leaving him hospitalised with severe injuries in what easily could have had a fatal outcome.

Jones fought off the dogs as best he could and is being treated at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

According to Okra Road residents, the assault on Jones was so severe that he lost consciousness in the street and was rushed by ambulance to SMMC, where he underwent emergency surgery. In the desperate struggle, he managed to shield his face and neck – an act that likely saved his life. Residents believe he was lucky to survive.

The residents emphasised in a letter sent to The Daily Herald that the attack was not an isolated one, but the latest in a string of dangerous encounters that have left the community shaken and fearful. In total three people have been bitten recently, including a child, and attacks are “escalating with the threat to public safety growing”.

“Okra Road is a dead-end street. Every resident, worker and visitor alike must pass on the road, passing the property where these dogs are kept, and many have experienced intimidation, near-attacks, and verbal threats when raising concerns,” wrote the residents. “What makes this even more troubling is that the owner of the dogs has received multiple warnings in the past. Authorities and neighbours have urged him to fence his dogs securely and prevent further incidents. These warnings were ignored. The dogs remain uncontained, and the risk to public safety continues.”

“This is a small community and everyone knows each other, but this has been a big problem for years,” said a neighbour who wished to remain anonymous when contacted by this newspaper. “Alex is badly injured and it’s worrying. Some of us can walk past the property, but it’s a risk and very scary. Children certainly cannot walk past the property in safety. Now this hospitalisation has been the tipping point.”

Another neighbour said a property next to the one with the four Pit Bulls also has two Pit Bulls but they are chained up.

The residents have prepared a formal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office that was signed by the residents Tuesday evening.

“Many complaints have been made to the police in the past, but unfortunately no action has yet been taken. We believe this issue extends far beyond our neighbourhood. Across St. Maarten, children are afraid to walk to school. Postal workers and delivery drivers refuse to enter certain areas. Families are altering their daily routines to avoid being mauled.”

The residents called on those in authority to tackle this “public safety crisis”. Government, for example, is urged to enforce the Dangerous Dog Act with “urgency and consistency”, while law enforcement should respond to complaints with “seriousness and follow-through”. And dog owners must take responsibility for securing their animals and preventing harm.

“Dog bites are not accidents. They are preventable. And they are happening too often. We are proud of our community and committed to its safety. But we cannot do this alone,” wrote the residents. “We urge all residents of Sint Maarten to speak up, share their experiences, and demand action. Our streets must be safe for everyone.”

The letter was signed by Concerned Residents of Okra Road, South Reward.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/victim-of-attack-by-pit-bull-dogs-hospitalised-with-severe-injuries