Victim Support Services and Ombudsman join forces to address domestic violence | THE DAILY HERALD

Victim Support Services director Cassandra Richardson (centre) and Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel (second from left) and staff.





PHILIPSBURG–In a shared commitment to building a safer and more compassionate society, Victim Support Services (VSS) and the Office of the Ombudsman of St. Maarten hosted a dynamic two-day sensitisation workshop on domestic violence last week.

The training, part of a broader initiative to enhance public service responses and raise community awareness, was designed to equip the Ombudsman’s staff with a deeper understanding of the causes, dynamics and long-term effects of domestic violence on individuals and society.

“An educated and aware community makes for a healthy community,” said Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel. The session came as the Ombudsman prepares to launch an investigation into how the public service system responds to domestic violence on the island.

VSS Director Cassandra Richardson emphasised the importance of the partnership, noting that her organisation handles three to four domestic violence cases weekly. “This doesn’t necessarily mean domestic violence is increasing,” she explained. “It may also indicate that more individuals recognise their circumstances and feel empowered to seek help, or are encouraging others to do so. That’s a sign of progress.”

Victim Support Services praised the Ombudsman’s proactive stance and welcomed the planned inquiry, viewing it as a crucial step toward improving systems of care and protection for survivors. The findings and recommendations are expected to inform and strengthen the approach of key public service stakeholders.

“This collaboration is an example of how cross-agency partnerships can lead to real, survivor-centred solutions,” Richardson said.

Through continued cooperation, education, and policy reform, both institutions aim to foster a future where domestic violence is not only addressed with urgency and sensitivity but prevented through awareness and strong community support.

