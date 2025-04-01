Video series on suicide prevention launched | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug (centre) with parties involved in the initiative.

PHILIPSBURG–The counselling degree programme at Grace Hill Bible University, St. Maarten Campus, teamed up with the Department of Communications, Victorious Living, and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA to launch a video series on suicide assessment, prevention and treatment.

One of the recent episodes seeks to generate widespread awareness about suicide prevention among pastors and clergy, both locally and globally.

At the forefront of this campaign is Pastor Dominique Vital, a dedicated student at Grace Hill Bible University’s St. Maarten Campus. Under the mentorship of Dr. Erna Mae Francis-Cotton, Pastor Vital delivers a video presentation addressing a critical, yet often neglected, issue in the Christian community: the mental health struggles faced by spiritual leaders.

“As a pastor at Kingdom Life International Ministries – also known as New Life Family Church in St Peters – I recognise the unique challenges spiritual leaders encounter,” said Pastor Vital. His presentation “Preventing Suicide Among Pastors and Clergy” addresses the mental health struggles in the pastoral community and the urgent need for supportive systems.

Discussion points include invisible struggles, as statistics on pastoral suicide or suicide attempts in St. Maarten are sparse and the reality is frequently overlooked. Pastors carry immense burdens, providing critical spiritual and emotional support, making them susceptible to compassion fatigue and burnout. Breaking the stigma is another issue, as fear of judgment or shame often deters pastors from seeking the mental health support they need.

Just as pastors guide their congregations, they too must be encouraged to prioritise their own well-being. There is a growing need for tailored mental health services, particularly clergy-specific counselling. Access to workshops on stress management, burnout prevention, and suicide awareness for pastors and ministry leaders is essential.

Recent US statistics reveal a troubling mental health crisis among pastors. Overwhelmed by the mission, 85% of pastors feel immense pressure to fulfil the church’s mission. Additionally, 77% of millennial pastors spend more than 20 hours weekly with their families, amid their ministry duties.

Pastor Vital had a strong message, saying, “Suicide among pastors can and must be prevented. Our faith communities need to see spiritual leaders as humans who require support. Tools and resources are here to help pastors face mental health challenges while continuing their vital service to others.”

Pastor Vital’s presentation is a clarion call for change, urging churches, religious bodies and communities at large to invest in mental health resources for clergy and congregants alike. He affirms, “By opening up these conversations and providing necessary support, we can save lives. Action is needed now – before more heartbreak afflicts our community.”

Adding his voice to this cause is Georges H. Richardson, another student at Grace Hill Bible University (St. Maarten Campus). “Dr. Francis-Cotton recognised the widespread hurt and need for hope in our community,” Richardson said. “My presentation, ‘Igniting Hope: Preventing Suicide’ focuses on outreach, awareness, and education – equipping individuals to identify warning signs and take every threat seriously.”

For more information or to explore ways to support this life-saving initiative, please the

Department of Communications’ YouTube and Facebook pages or reach out directly to Dr. Francis-Cotton at +1-721-524-8731 or via

www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com.

