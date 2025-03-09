Video series on suicide prevention launched | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Government in partnership with Victorious Living Foundation, Grace Hill Bible University (GHBU) and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, has launched a video series focused on suicide prevention.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening mental health awareness, seeks to equip the community with the tools necessary for suicide assessment, prevention and treatment.

The video series stems from the “Igniting Hope in Our Community: Preventing Suicide” Master Class held on January 20, which garnered significant attention. The event, hosted at the Government Administration Building, was streamed live by radio personality Roy Cotton, Jr., reaching more than 1,500 viewers across social media platforms. The Master Class, led by Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton and attended by GHBU counselling degree students, marked a crucial moment in opening dialogue around suicide prevention in the community.

Dr. Francis Cotton emphasised the importance of the series, saying, “This video series is more than just a resource; it’s a beacon of hope for our community. It highlights our collective dedication to creating a supportive environment that prioritises mental health and well-being.”

The inaugural video in the series features Minerva P. Warner-Hughes, who addresses the complex relationship between substance use and suicide risk. She stresses the dangers of considering alcohol and drugs as coping mechanisms, explaining, “These poor choices often worsen issues, with repercussions felt by individuals, families and society at large. Our series aims to dismantle these myths through education and awareness.”

The series is set to continue with new instalments released every Friday at 12:00 noon until March 28. Each video will offer practical advice and in-depth insights on preventing suicides and supporting mental health. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to reshape the conversation around mental health in St. Maarten and equip individuals to act in times of crisis.

The counselling degree students at GHBU’s St. Maarten campus are committed to fostering essential conversations in the community and providing valuable resources for addressing suicide and mental health challenges.

For more information about the video series and future initiatives, the public can visit the Department of Communications’ social media platforms on YouTube and Facebook or contact Dr. Francis Cotton at tel. +1-721-524-8731, or through Victorious Living Foundation’s website

www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/video-series-on-suicide-prevention-launched