‘Village at the Border’ opens its first phase | THE DAILY HERALD

BETHLEHEM–St. Maarten’s newest mixed-use location “The Village at the Border” at Bethlehem Estate, Dutch Quarter, officially opened its first phase on Wednesday, December 14. This phase represents some US $12 million in initial investment by Bethlehem Real Estate Development (BRED) NV. Phase Two will commence in February 2023 with further investment to be made by the developers.

Located at the border of Dutch Quarter and French Quarter, The Village at the Border at Bethlehem Estate offers large commercial and developer lots for sale with infrastructure already available. This first phase includes sidewalks, utilities, drainage, streetlights, parking and a public park.

The construction of a new Carrefour Supermarket next to McDonald’s and Delta Petroleum, will follow soon. Meanwhile, Delta Petroleum gas station is expected to reopen in 2023.

Sharing this development milestone with government officials and other invited guests were BRED co-directors and siblings Rufus Plantz and Astrid Plantz Gartner.

Plantz Gartner said The Village is envisioned as a much-needed one-stop shop, making it a unique and attractive business opportunity to cater to residents and visitors on the Eastern side of the island, from Pointe Blanche to Orient Bay. “It will most certainly have a positive effect on the economy of the Dutch side and create many local jobs,” she added.

“This is Village Main Street, the heart of The Village at the Border,” Plantz Gartner said of the location where the completion of Phase 1 was celebrated with guests. “Just visualise … soft-coloured buildings with façades influenced by Caribbean architecture, shops, restaurants, offices and services below, residential apartments with balconies and gingerbread accents above. It will feel like a real village, where people live, work and gather.”

Referencing the phrase “If you build it, they will come,” Plantz Gartner said, “we continue to work on that dream so that we can meet again in the near future at the Village at the Border for shopping, dining or just a cup of coffee.”

And building is not far off in the future, as Danny Ramchandani of Carrefour shared with the gathering that his company had the vision of bringing quality products and services to customers in this region of the island. “We are very proud to invest in St. Maarten and to continue to invest in our country.”

Ramchandani added that a state-of-the-art supermarket will be coming to the neighbourhood soon.

Government welcomed the development and what it means for the country. Acting Minister of Infrastructure VROMI Ardwell Irion referenced the biblical origins of the name “Bethlehem” and its meaning of being a bakery and a breadbasket.

Irion said The Village will bring economic benefit to the country from the construction and other spin-offs. He sees the location as a place for residents to enjoy a bit of local flare and another location for visitors to experience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/village-at-the-border-opens-its-first-phase