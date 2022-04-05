Vineyard launches system capable of powering homes, charging cars, bikes | THE DAILY HERALD

Vineyard Office Park owners Andre Bolhuis (left) and Rene Wisman cutting the ribbon to launch Ecoplant in St. Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–Vineyard Office Park is helping to bring alternative energy options closer within reach of residents and businesses in the country with its acquisition of the Ecoplant Sun Tracing Solar Systems.

Vineyard Office Park, the local distributor of Ecoplant for St. Maarten and the Caribbean, installed the system at its location and is retailing the systems to anyone who is looking to transition to alternative energy.

Ecoplant is a sun-tracing solar system which generates energy which can be used for whatever the client desires, including powering homes and charging electric vehicles and bicycles.

The systems installed at Vineyard Office Park are expected to save the company at least 4,000 to 8,000 kilowatt-hours per year in energy. A ceremony was held at the Vineyard Office Park recently to launch and introduce the Ecoplant in St. Maarten.

The Ecoplant is a highly efficient power generator that efficiently charges energy through monocrystalline solar panels. It combines many functions such as On-Off grid, energy charging, energy delivery for electric bicycles and cars and offers protection for one’s personal property.

The Ecoplant offers safety cameras, street lighting and a charging station in one. It automatically rotates in line with the sun 24/7, which ensures that the solar panels use the available solar power most effectively. It is a freestanding device and can be placed anywhere near one’s home, garden, business park or anywhere a customer desires. It is movable and is available in both On- and Off- Grid energy solution.

The Ecoplant takes advantage of new patents such as Nano Clean Coating, 4G communication and the latest sun-tracing technology. “We guarantee a high energy yield. We strive for you to link the investment in solar energy directly to substantial energy savings and on-site assistance with additional services. The mobile energy can be used anywhere,” it says on its website ecoplant.solar/sxm/.

In addition, the Ecoplant is a true eye-catcher and can be provided with a company logo or corporate identity. Ecoplant is a Dutch/Chinese initiative and has been developed in collaboration with international and national universities.

Interested persons can contact Marion Sint at tel. +1(721) 553-1189 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vineyard-launches-system-capable-of-powering-homes-charging-cars-bikes