Virtual Parliament meeting on disposal of UTS shares | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will meet in a virtual session via the Internet today, Monday, at 2:00pm to discuss the National Ordinance amending the Authorisation National Ordinance for the disposal of the shares of United Telecommunications Services (UTS).

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the House of Parliament is currently closed to the public until further notice.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually. It will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM, and via the Internet at

www.pearlfmradio.sx,

www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten .

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/virtual-parliament-meeting-on-disposal-of-uts-shares