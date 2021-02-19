Visitors given roses from St. Martin Tourism Office on Valentine’s Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Delivery of roses at Le Petit Hotel, Grand Case.

MARIGOT–More than 300 visitors staying on the French side received beautiful red roses on Sunday, February 14, courtesy of St. Martin Tourism Office.

The romantic surprise was much appreciated by the recipients. The roses were delivered in person by Tourism Office Director Aïda Weinum and her team, who visited some 15 hotels.

A souvenir card accompanied each bouquet, on which lovers on holiday could read: “Dear Guests, you have come here to experience a well-deserved moment of sweetness; we would like to share a moment with you. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, please accept this rose as a symbol of our affection and gratitude. Thank you for choosing St. Martin’s Day to celebrate love. Sunny greetings!”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/visitors-given-roses-from-st-martin-tourism-office-on-valentine-s-day