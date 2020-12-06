VKS conducts 32-hour field training exercise | THE DAILY HERALD

VKS members setting up base camp in the Hope Estate rock quarry.

MADAME ESTATE–St. Maarten Volunteer Corps VKS conducted a 32-hour nonstop training exercise last weekend, from which four members will be promoted to corporal and eleven will be promoted to soldier first class following a positive evaluation.

Some 45 VKS members reported for training at VKS headquarters in Madame Estate at 4:00am Saturday, November 28, and were issued helmets, canteens, and training rifles. They then went on a roadside march at 6:00am.

The group walked through thick brush, climbed Fort William Hill, descended toward Little Bay and continued to the Hope Estate rock quarry area to set up a base camp.

The members had a small lunch after base camp was set up. They then had intensive target practice at the firing range to refine weapons-handling and safety skills.

In the meaning, some members of the St. Maarten Youth Brigade practised rappelling down the sides of buildings in the nearby area of Red Pond Estate.

The VKSers took turns holding watch and manning vehicle checkpoints that night, all while going through scenarios requiring radio communication and good decision-making.

The watch continued until 5:00am Sunday, November 29, when the group resumed physical training, rappelling and breaking down the base camp.

The final activity was done in three parts. The first was a march from Philipsburg to Simpson Bay Beach. The second was a series of water-based exercises, including man-overboard and sea-rescue drills.

The final part was a speed march from Simpson Bay Beach to Mulley Bay, where the instructors and leaders congratulated the group on making it through the weekend.

“This training was conducted to sharpen the knowledge and capabilities of our members. From this bivouac training, four persons will be promoted to corporal and 11 persons will be promoted to soldier first class; of course, after we have checked on all the requirements that the candidate had to complete,” said VKS assistant director of training Sergeant Major Alfred Leito.

Some 16 St. Maarten Youth Brigade members also participated in the training.

“The combination of VKS and Youth Brigade was an experience that some of our members were not prepared for. But all in all, it has been a good experience and I think it should be done once a year. We need to coordinate better so that we will not have the small bottlenecks we had. There should be a planning session with both organisations together if we are going to make this an annual event,” said Leito.

VKS wants to start training a new batch of recruits in January 2021

“Of course, the COVID-19 situation is being studied so to make [the training – Ed.] as safe as possible. About 65 persons have completed the application form and we are going through the screening process at this moment. As for now, we have closed application for this training cycle,” said Leito.

VKS thanked the sponsors and donors who made the exercise possible.

VKS members standing at ease while listening to their instructor.

VKS members practising a man-overboard drill.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vks-conducts-32-hour-field-training-exercise