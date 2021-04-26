VMT announces new vaccination policy | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) announced a new walk-in vaccination policy which will allow persons to register and get vaccinated on the same day starting today, Monday, April 26. This policy will be in place for the next two weeks.

Previously, the VMT announced that it will start an “open house” vaccination policy at Belair Community Center and at Collective Prevention Services (CPS) to boost the vaccination rate over a two-week period.

Both vaccination locations are inviting all St. Maarten residents who have not yet registered to come to Belair Community Center between 9:00am and 3:00pm and to CPS between 8:30am and 4:00pm for on-site registration and vaccination on the same day.

To prove eligibility, persons must show a rental agreement from the Dutch side in the name of the person, pay slip of a Dutch-side company in the name of the person, St. Maarten identification (ID) card, St. Maarten driver’s licence or a Dutch passport, a non-Dutch passport with the latest immigration entry stamp dating back six months or longer showing that the person has been here six months consecutively, proof of registration from the Census Department, a Social and Health Insurance SZV card, a copy of a residence and/or work permit, or proof of application for residency.

All persons who have already received an appointment will receive their vaccine as planned.

By implementing this policy, the VMT said it aims to make it easier for persons to receive their vaccine by removing the hurdle of registration.

The VMT also informs the public that both vaccination locations will be closed on Tuesday, April 27, and Friday, April 30, due to the public holidays.

