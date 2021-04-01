VMT encourages vaccine registration as risk for third COVID-19 wave looms | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS is located at the Vineyard Building

PHILIPSBURG–The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) is encouraging persons to register for the vaccine due to an increased risk of a third COVID-19 wave.

“Many countries in Europe are now in lockdown due to a third wave of COVID-19. The cases are mainly caused by the United Kingdom (UK) variant, which is both more transmissible and causes severe disease,” the VMT said in a press release on Wednesday.

The VMT noted that the UK variant is also driving the explosive transmission on the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. Over a few short weeks, Curaçao went from a handful of cases to more than 1,000 in a single week. Sadly, the numbers are still rising. The number of active cases stood at 2,548 up to Tuesday, and there were three additional deaths.

Emergency health resources have since been mobilised and sent to all three islands to cope with the unprecedented healthcare demand as hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) approach capacity. “The situation is deeply concerning,” said the VMT.

With the UK variant now detected in French St. Martin, the VMT said this almost certainly means it is on the Dutch side as well. The team noted that while cases are still relatively stable on the island, the current outbreaks on the other islands coupled with the presence of the UK variant on the island are a serious cause for concern.

“As we approach the Easter holidays when families and friends take time off to gather and socialise, there is a real possibility that St. Maarten will experience a major outbreak caused by the UK variant,” said the VMT.

The team shared measures that can be adopted as a country to prevent an outbreak of the UK variant. First is vaccination. According to the release, the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the UK variant, but to really have an impact on national transmission, more people need to be vaccinated.

“To put this in context, 19 per cent of the population St. Maarten population have been vaccinated.”

“Bonaire has vaccinated 18 per cent, and yet Bonaire is in the midst of a major outbreak, which indicates that our vaccine coverage is still too low to prevent an outbreak of the UK variant,” the VMT warned. “Vaccination is now open to all those 18 years and over, so please register to get your vaccine. Registration is free and the vaccine is free.”

Second is testing. Persons who are experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with a known case are advised to call 914 or their general practitioner, and go get tested for free at the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) testing location in Pointe Blanche. This testing facility is open between 8:30 and 10:00am from Monday to Friday. Free testing is also available on the weekends, but persons will have to make an appointment by calling 914.

Third are non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masks, social distancing, and handwashing. “These three measures are the cornerstone of public health prevention. Please continue to adhere and comply with the rules, particularly over the long Easter holiday weekend,” said the VMT.

Members of the community are reminded to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via

https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb.

Both the Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Help Desks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. They are open from 8:30am to 12:30pm Monday to Friday. Persons must bring a form of identification when visiting the Help Desk.

The paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including Collection Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Organisations that wish to inform their staff about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination programme via an information session can send an e-mail to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak30c9cf39dac21c2e050d3d6ea90e6fcd’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy30c9cf39dac21c2e050d3d6ea90e6fcd = ‘bvdmeijden’ + ‘@’;

addy30c9cf39dac21c2e050d3d6ea90e6fcd = addy30c9cf39dac21c2e050d3d6ea90e6fcd + ‘whiteyellowcross’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_text30c9cf39dac21c2e050d3d6ea90e6fcd = ‘bvdmeijden’ + ‘@’ + ‘whiteyellowcross’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloak30c9cf39dac21c2e050d3d6ea90e6fcd’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text30c9cf39dac21c2e050d3d6ea90e6fcd+”;

.

“If you have a friend, parent, neighbour, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part,” the VMT encouraged.

Persons who may need help with the registration process, their appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, can call CPS at 914 or e-mail bvdmeijden@whiteyellowcross.com

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vmt-encourages-vaccine-registration-as-risk-for-third-covid-19-wave-looms