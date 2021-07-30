VMT hosts the last two Vaccination Pop-ups at the John Larmonie Center today and the Melfort Hazel Sports Complex on Saturday. | THE DAILY HERALD

On Friday, July 30th, there will be a vaccination Pop-up at the John Larmonie Center from 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Additionally, on Saturday, July 31st, another vaccination Pop-up will be organized at the Melfort Hazel Sports Complex in Sucker Garden, 9 AM to 3 PM. The VMT would like to encourage all residents of Sint Maarten, 12 years or older, to take advantage of this last opportunity and come for their Covid-19 vaccine. The Belair Community Center or CPS will not be offering vaccinations today.

St. Maarten – Protected Together.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vmt-hosts-the-last-two-vaccination-pop-ups-at-the-john-larmonie-center-today-and-the-melfort-hazel-sports-complex-on-saturday