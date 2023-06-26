Vocational School valedictorian proves that hard work pays off | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Vocational Training School top student Matthew Wright wanted to close the curtains on his high school years on high note, leaving a positive impression. So, he set goals and took steps to achieve them. In photo (from left): Department of Public Education head Daison Marks, SMVTS head Rita Gumbs, valedictorian Matthew Wright and the Education Minister’s Chief of Staff Glenderlin Holiday. Story on page .

~ Forty-eight graduate ~

REWARD–St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMTS) top student Matthew Wright never wanted to become an educational statistic, did not want to have to repeat classes or to just complete school.

He wanted to close the curtains on his high school years on high note, leaving a positive impression. So, he set goals and took steps to achieve them – steps that included attending all of his classes and putting in the work needed to leave his mark.

His efforts paid off last Friday when he walked the stage as SMVTS valedictorian at the school’s graduation ceremony held at the institution in Reward.

“As a student of SMVTS, I decided to set a goal for myself,” Wright told attendees at the graduation ceremony. “A goal where I was going to attend all my classes, complete all my assignments and not to repeat, to graduate, but not just graduate, but to be the valedictorian. This was my dream and I decided that it would be my reality.

“I stand here today proud to be the valedictorian for SMVTS Class of 2023. You see, we all have the potential to succeed if only we would embrace all the opportunities that come our way. Sometimes we fall off track, but when another opportunity comes, take it, work hard and you will make your dream a reality.”

Wright was rewarded with a General Educational Development (GED) scholarship from Dr. Yadira Boston, on behalf of her husband Dr. Delroy Pierre of GEDSXM. The scholarship also covers an additional family member’s opportunity to further their education.

Wright was one of 46 students to graduate from SMVTS in a ceremony themed “Embracing Your Opportunities”. The overall pass rate of students was 84%.

Students were presented with awards recognising their outstanding overall performance and individual academic accomplishments. “These accolades showcased the students’ expertise and passion, cementing their status as exemplary individuals. The accomplishments of the Class of 2023 serve as a testament to the incredible resilience exhibited by students and teachers in overcoming numerous challenges throughout the year,” SMVTS said.

Representing St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors Foundation (SMPYA), Member of Parliament (MP) Angelique Romou presented the Scholar-Athlete-Artist Award to graduate Elysee Wibens.

The school said despite challenges faced during the year, students’ performance paved the way for further educational pursuits at institutions such as National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA).

“…The Class of 2023 demonstrated an unwavering dedication and work ethic, ensuring a promising future. The graduation ceremony served as a platform for St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS) to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of its students and celebrate their well-deserved success,” the school said.

SMVTS wished students continued success and encouraged them to “seize the boundless opportunities.” The school also thanked those who assisted and sponsored the event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vocational-school-valedictorian-proves-that-hard-work-pays-off