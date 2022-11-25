VOICES observes 2022 International Domestic Violence Awareness Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Instructor Franklyn Cuffy demonstrating the Self Defence Workshop with Nathalie Piper.

PHILIPSBURG–In observance of International Domestic Violence Awareness Day, VOICES Foundation will be having two events to bring awareness in the St. Maarten community.

International Domestic Violence Awareness Day will be celebrated today, November 25, with the Theme “Every 1 Knows Some 1”.

The first event will be a Women’s Self Defence Workshop at John Larmonie Center on Saturday, November 26, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, where Minister of Justice Anna Richardson will be present, said foundation President and founder Nkosazana Esther Illis in a press release on Thursday.

St. Maarten Academy PSVE Acting Principal Monique Beek receiving awareness letter from VOICES Foundation founder and President Nkosazana Illis.

The workshop will be given by Franklyn Cuffy, who has collaborated with VOICES Foundation before and is very instrumental in teaching women how to protect themselves in challenging situations.

VOICES is inviting the women in the community to come and learn some skills on how to protect not only themselves but their families as well. This event is free of charge and no registration is necessary.

The second event will be held on Wednesday, November 30, which is the birthday of Micheline Douglas-Illidge, the late sister of Illis, whose life was brutally taken by domestic violence.

VOICES Foundation has asked civil servants, high schools, National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), University of St. Martin (USM), TelEm, banks, St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry, PJD2 radio station, businesses and the people of St. Maarten to wear the colour lilac purple (light purple) in honour of all who have lost their lives through domestic violence.

“VOICES strongly believes that by doing this, you, the people of St. Maarten, will be breaking the silence and bringing a strong message of awareness to put a stop to domestic violence right here and right now. Use your voice and save a life,” said Illis.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/voices-observes-2022-international-domestic-violence-awareness-day