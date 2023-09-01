Volunteer.sx offers NPOs chance to win team building opportunities | THE DAILY HERALD

The three-month challenge starts on Friday, September 1.





PHILIPSBURG–Volunteer.sx, an initiative of NPOwer and the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), is launching a three-month challenge to strengthen the capacity of non-profit organisations (NPOs) across the island. By posting volunteer opportunities on the volunteer.sx platform, organisations will be entered in a raffle to win big team-building and planning prizes.

Up for winning are professional facilitation services, team events and more. “The more opportunities you post, the higher your chances to bring your staff together, get expert advice and boost your organisation’s programmes,” volunteer.sx announced.

The three-month challenge, which starts on September 1, 2023, simply entails posting the most opportunities on volunteer.sx. To automatically qualify to participate, an NPO just needs to post at least three opportunities on volunteer.sx. Participation is open to all organisations registered on volunteer.sx.

Participating organisations will receive prizes that are intended to strengthen the respective NPOs through team-building experiences and effective planning meetings. First- to third-place winners will be announced on December 5 coinciding with the globally celebrated International Volunteer Day.

Participants can win two full-day passes and four co-working full-day passes for Honey Pot Reserve, a co-working cafe and meeting space located in the heart of Philipsburg; wine- and cheese-tasting pass at Amsterdam Cheese and Liquor Store for 12 persons; and Zee Best sponsored gift card to celebrate team moments.

SMDF volunteer.sx point-person Melanie Choisy urged NPOs to take the chances that are provided to build their organisations.

“Local non-profits play a vital role in serving our community, yet many struggle with limited resources and capacity issues,” Choisy said. “The opportunities provided by NPOwer and SMDF through the volunteer.sx platform offers a chance to strengthen your organisation at no cost. I urge all NPOs to take advantage of this three-month challenge to post volunteer opportunities, network with other organisations, and compete for valuable team-building and planning prizes.”

Choisy added that investing a little time now by posting openings could pay big dividends down the road, allowing an NPO to expand programmes and serve more people in need. “Let’s build a thriving non-profit ecosystem to drive positive change in St. Maarten. Sign up today to post opportunities, then encourage your staff, family and supporters to volunteer. Together, we can make a difference.”

For more information about Volunteer.sx and the Giveaway Contest, visit

www.volunteer.sx and its social media pages.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/volunteer-sx-offers-npos-chance-to-win-team-building-opportunities