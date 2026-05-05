Volunteers get taste of Carnival through SXM Doet partnership | THE DAILY HERALD

Two volunteers assist in keeping revellers hydrated during the Grand Parade on April 30. (Lario Duzanson photo).

PHILIPSBURG–Persons seeking a unique way to experience Carnival 2026 were given that opportunity through a collaboration between SXM Doet, Luv Lux Mas and the Volunteer.sx platform.

The initiative brought together seven volunteers who supported the Luv Lux Carnival Mas Camp, offering them a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most vibrant on-the-road experiences of the Carnival season.

Volunteers played a key role during the Grand Parade on April 30 and the Labour Day Parade on May 1, assisting revellers and helping to ensure a smooth, safe and enjoyable experience for participants. Their hands-on involvement placed them at the heart of the festivities, allowing them to experience the energy and culture that define St. Maarten’s Carnival.

SXM Doet project coordinators said the collaboration reflects the organisation’s mission of connecting persons with meaningful volunteer opportunities while strengthening community partnerships. By working with Luv Lux Mas and utilising the Volunteer.sx platform, organisers were able to create an experience that was both engaging and impactful.

The programme attracted enthusiastic, team-oriented individuals who contributed to the success of the initiative while enjoying a memorable Carnival experience.

SXM Doet thanked the volunteers for their participation, as well as Luv Lux Mas for its partnership in making the initiative a success. Organisers said the collaboration demonstrated the important role volunteerism can play in supporting major cultural events.

Persons interested in additional volunteer opportunities can visit the Volunteer.sx platform. Registration is also open for SXM Doet 2026, scheduled for May 15 and 16.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/volunteers-get-taste-of-carnival-through-sxm-doet-partnership