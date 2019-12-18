Volunteers pull trash out of Mullet Pond | THE DAILY HERALD

Volunteers with garbage pulled from Mullet Pond. Photo by Fabi Fliervoet.

MULLET BAY–More than 40 volunteers dived, snorkelled, kayaked and walked around Mullet Pond on Sunday morning as part of a garbage clean-up organised by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation and supported by Be the Change Foundation, the St. Maarten Nature Foundation, Tri-Sport, the Department of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, and Island Water World.

Within two hours, the 20-foot dumpster provided by VROMI was filled. Most of the waste pulled from Mullet Pond was broken and lost boat parts, including engine covers, stainless railings, awnings and nets. However, there was also a large amount of general garbage, including buckets, chairs, wood and a toilet.

Trapped in the mangroves were an abundance of single-use plastics, said EPIC. According to EPIC, these are not biodegradable and often not recyclable, becoming a toxic part of the food chain. EPIC said it supports a ban of single-use plastics in St. Maarten.

Divers reported that the lagoon bed, which is home to important seagrasses, is now almost clear of garbage. Fibreglass could not be removed as there are currently no facilities to dispose of it in St. Maarten, said EPIC.

There are two boat wrecks in Mullet Pond that will be removed, along with related debris, during the salvaging programme slated for early 2020, said EPIC in a press release on Tuesday.

“EPIC thanks the many volunteers and donors who made this event possible. The foundation encourages the public to reduce the use of single-use plastics and always dispose of waste properly, keeping our island beautiful and safe,” according to the press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93371-volunteers-pull-trash-out-of-mullet-pond