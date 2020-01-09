Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93864-voter-turnout-as-of-10am
Latest Local News
PFP-leader votes | THE DAILY HERALD
Surrounded by a host of supporting friends and family members, Party for Progress (PFP) leader Melissa Gumbs cast her ballot at Melford Hazel Sports...
United Democrats (UD) leader Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams and members of her family voted at the polling station at the Charles Leopold Bell School in Cole Bay mid-morning on Thursday. Wescot-Williams, who has maintained that the UD...
UD-leader votes | THE DAILY HERALD
United Democrats (UD) leader Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams and members of her family voted at the polling station at the Charles Leopold...
Governor Eugene Holiday (left) and “first lady” Marie-Louise Holiday casting their votes in today’s parliamentary election at the St. Maarten Senior Citizen Recreational Centre...
Governor Eugene Holiday (left) and “first lady” Marie-Louise Holiday casting their votes in today’s parliamentary election at the St. Maarten Senior Citizen Recreational Centre...
Clad in her party’s colours, People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA) leader Gracita Arrindell (right) was out early to cast her ballot in today’s Parliamentary election....
People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA) leader Gracita Arrindell casts her ballot |...
Clad in her party’s colours, People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA) leader Gracita Arrindell (right) was out early to cast her ballot in today’s Parliamentary election....
NA-leader votes | THE DAILY HERALD
Prime Minister and National Alliance (NA) leader Silveria Jacobs and her family cast their ballot at the Belvedere Community Center in Belvedere early on...
