Voting Bureau: Public hearing crucial step for integrity, transparency electoral process | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Voting Bureau’s public hearing set for 10:00am today, Tuesday represents a crucial step in ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process, the Bureau said in a press statement issued on Monday.

The hearing, which will be held at the Legislative Hall of the House of Parliament, is in accordance with article 87, paragraph 1, of the Electoral Ordinance. During this session, the Central Voting Bureau may, either on its own initiative or following a substantiated request from one or more voters, order a new counting of ballots from all or some of the polling stations. The Bureau said this is a vital part of safeguarding the accuracy of the election results.

The Central Voting Bureau has the authority to initiate a recount of ballots, either from all polling stations or from select ones, based on its decision or in response to a motivated request from voters. The Central Voting Bureau is authorized to open sealed packages and compare the contents with the minutes of the polling stations, ensuring the process’s fairness and precision.

The public hearing is open to all and the attendance and engagement of all are highly encouraged. “This event underscores our commitment to a transparent and fair electoral process,” the Bureau said.

The session will be carried live at the YouTube Channels: Sint Maarten Parliament, Government of Sint Maarten; the Facebook pages: SXMGOV, SXMPARLIAMENT; Radio Station: SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM and online: www.sintmaartengov.org, media page.

The Bureau said everyone’s participation, whether in-person or virtual, is invaluable to the democratic process of St. Maarten.

