‘Voyager’ resumes limited ferry service to St. Barths | THE DAILY HERALD

“Voyager Dreamliner” (stmartinbookings.com photo)

MARIGOT–The Voyager ferry company has resumed its service to St. Barths with passengers only allowed to travel with an authorisation issued by the Préfecture of St. Martin and St. Barths.

Having successfully lobbied to resume the service last week, the company is using its high-speed Voyager Dreamliner ferry. Travel days are jointly decided by Voyager and the Préfecture.

This week, one round-trip service to St. Barths is being operated today, June 2; Wednesday, June 3; Thursday, June 4; and Friday, June 5.

Passengers are only allowed to travel for “compelling family or professional” reasons. This can include an emergency medical reason, travel to work, childcare, assistance to vulnerable persons, and for judicial and administrative summons.

“It’s very restrictive for passengers, and complicated because they have to prove they have an urgent reason, particularly difficult if you want to see a family member who is sick,” Voyager Managing Director Jean-Claude Latournerie confided to The Daily Herald. “Apart from Tuesday, June 2, with 30 passengers, we get very few bookings. We don’t know when the restrictions will be lifted.”

To travel on the Voyager, passengers have to comply with the health protocols, wearing a mask, respecting hygiene barrier measures, and social distancing in the ferry terminals and on board the vessel.

Reservations can be made on the voy12.com website. The booking office is also open on the Marigot waterfront from Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00 to 5:00pm, except public holidays. For more information call (0590) 87.10.68.

Voyager is the only ferry service operating from Marigot. Latournerie did not have information on when the Anguilla ferries would resume to St. Martin.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/voyager-resumes-limited-ferry-service-to-st-barths