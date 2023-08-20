VROMI busy removing debris, motorists to stay off the roads | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Due to the heavy rainfall that occurred today, August 20, St. Maarten is currently experiencing challenging conditions on its road network.

“In light of these circumstances, we strongly advise all motorists to refrain from using the roads at this time,” the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure VROMI said late Sunday afternoon.

Motorists may encounter high water levels, flooding, and fallen debris, such as rocks and branches, as a result of the inclement weather.

“Our dedicated crews are diligently working to address and resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” the Ministry of VROMI said on Sunday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vromi-busy-removing-debris-motorists-to-stay-off-the-roads